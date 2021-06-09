ISL champions Mumbai City FC extend striker Bhumij's contract

Adv.

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Mumbai City FC on Wednesday extended striker Pranjal Bhumij’s contract by three years. He has been with the side for four seasons.

The 22-year-old striker from Sivasagar in Assam will continue playing for the Mumbai outfit until May 2024.

Bhumij, who started his footballing journey playing for Guwahati clubs and joined I-League side DSK Shivajians, represented India in the 2017 U-18 SAFF Championships in Bhutan. He was picked up by Mumbai City FC in the 2017 ISL Draft, joining the club as a developmental player.

Bhumij has turned out for Mumbai City on 25 occasions.

“For the last four years, Mumbai City has been an immense part of my life. I have been able to gain so much invaluable experience from the different coaches I’ve worked with over the years,” said Bhumij on Wednesday.

“I strongly believe that Pranjal is one of the best young talents in India. He is an excellent professional who is determined to learn and he is very mature and level-headed for a young boy. His attitude with help him a great deal in his career,” said head coach Sergio Lobera.

–IANS

akm/qma