ISL: Defender Peter Hartley leaves Jamshedpur FC

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Defender and League Shield winning captain Peter Hartley has left Jamshedpur FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Friday.

Jamshedpur FC made the announcement via their social media handle.

“Jamshedpur FC and Peter Hartley have parted ways by mutual consent. We would like to thank him for his dedicated years to the club and wish him the very best for the future,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

Hartley leaves after playing 47 matches for the Red Miners which helped him become a leading figure at the club. He was a rock in their defence as they won the League Winners’ Shield in ISL 2021-22 season.

Apart from his defensive abilities that saw him make 111 tackles, 54 interceptions, 166 clearances and 49 blocks during his time with Jamshedpur FC, Hartley was a top leader who galvanised the team under head coach Owen Coyle last season.

Jamshedpur FC have struggled in ongoing ISL 2022-23 and have recorded just one win in their first eleven matches.

Head coach Aidy Boothroyd will look to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window and ensure that the Red Miners end the season strongly.

–IANS

ak/