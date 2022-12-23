ISL: FC Goa snatch late 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur, Dec 22 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC came within minutes of bagging their second win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season before Iker Guarrotxena’s 89th minute goal made it 2-2 for FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, here on Thursday.

The Men of Steel were on a seven-game losing streak prior to the draw and picked up their first point since Matchweek 4.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd switched to a 3-5-2 formation for this game, and the change worked right from the start. FC Goa could not string passes together in the early minutes, with Jamshedpur FC having most of the ball.

Jamshedpur FC wing-back Boris Singh got lots of space on the right flank in this early period but couldn’t carve out a clear opportunity. FC Goa eased themselves into the game around the 15-minute mark. Immediately after that period of play, Jamshedpur FC’s Daniel Chukwu, had two goalscoring opportunities five minutes later.

FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem saved both efforts, but could do nothing about Jamshedpur FC’s opener in the 31st minute. Guarrotxena headed the ball into his own net from a corner to give Jamshedpur FC a 1-0 lead.

Guarrotxena redeemed himself seven minutes later by scoring a headed equalizer after being played in by Makan Chote, who curled in a great cross. FC Goa did well to head into half-time with the score 1-1 after Jamshedpur FC’s bright start.

Moirangthem, who had a busy first-half, had a moment to forget five minutes into the second-half. The FC Goa goalkeeper failed to clear the ball after receiving a weak back pass from Aibanbha Dohling. Ishan Pandita was alert, intercepted the ball, and calmly slotted the ball into an empty net to give Jamshedpur FC a 2-1 lead.

FC Goa had most of the ball after this, but Rafael Crivellaro and Pandita had great chances to seal the tie for Jamshedpur FC in the 68th and 78th minute. They would ultimately regret missing their chances, as Guarrotxena scored his second of the game in the 89th minute with an excellent left-footed finish.

FC Goa pushed hard for the winner in stoppage time, but Jamshedpur FC held on to get a point in the end.

Jamshedpur FC remain in 10th place, whereas FC Goa climb to 4th place thanks to the draw. Jamshedpur FC will visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on January 3 to take on Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa, on the other hand, head to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata to take on ATK Mohun Bagan on December 28.

–IANS

ak/cs