ISL side Hyderabad FC sign young striker Aaren D'Silva

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have signed 23-year-old striker Aaren D’Silva on a three-year contract till the end of the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Saturday.

Hailing from a sporting family, the Goa-born D’Silva spent four years at the SESA Football Academy and featured for Dempo SC in the U-19 I-League.

D’Silva joined FC Goa in 2017 and spent three seasons with the developmental team before being promoted to the first team for the 2020-21 ISL season. During his time with FC Goa, he featured in the Goa Pro League as well as the 2nd Division League.

He was one of the top scorers for his side in the 2nd Division, netting 10 goals in 19 appearances across three seasons, while also finding the back of the net 25 times in the Goa Pro League over four seasons.

“I am really excited to be a part of Hyderabad FC. I have already spoken to the coaches and that makes me even more excited. I want to be a part of the squad, and work hard to make a name for myself at HFC,” said D’Silva.

“I hope to give my best for the club and make the fans proud,” he added.

D’Silva has also represented Goa in the Santosh Trophy.

–IANS

akm/arm