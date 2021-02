Ismail, Brits guide South Africa women to T20 series win over Pak

ADVERTISEMENT

Durban, Jan 31 (IANS) A second successive half-century by Tazmin Brits and a career-best bowling figures by Shabnim Ismail helped the South Africa women move into an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan thanks to an 18-run win at the Kingsmead Stadium on Sunday.

Opener Brits, who recorded an unbeaten 52 in the first match on Friday, hit 66 off 58 balls (8x4s, 1×6) as the hosts recovered from a poor start to post 133 for five after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

Fast bowler Ismail then produced a devastating opening burst of three for nine that left the visiting top-order in tatters, before they fought back to finish with 115 for seven.

The 32-year-old, fresh from becoming only the fourth bowler in T20I cricket to claim 100 wickets in the series opener, eventually ended with an outstanding five for 12 after two more wickets in her final over to surpass her previous-best figures of five for 30 against India at Johannesburg in 2017/18.

Pakistan’s fightback came from stand-in captain Aliya Riaz (39) and Ayesha Naseem (33) but that was not enough as they suffered a fifth successive loss against South Africa during the tour — they also lost the One-Day International Series 3-0 earlier this month.

Earlier, South Africa struggled with the bat. Miserly bowling by Anam Amin (2/21) and Aiman Answer (1/23) at the start had left the home side struggling at 43 for two at halfway, before Brits and the lower-order then capitalised on indiscipline from the Pakistanis during the second 10 overs to set 134.

Ismail and Matizanne Kapp (1/13) were then in sensational form at the start of the chase, strangling the opposition with their tight lines and blistering pace — the Asians limping to 48 for five in the 13th over.

Brief scores: South Africa women 133/5 in 20 overs (T Brits 66, A Amin 2/21) beat Pakistan women 115/7 in 20 overs (A Riaz 39, A Naeem 33, S Ismail 5/12).

–IANS

kh/