It can't get finer: Fine to umpire at Tokyo Olympics

Thiruvananthapuram, July 20 (IANS) For Fine C.Dathan, there is not going to be a more finer moment in life, as he boards his flight to Tokyo on Tuesday to officiate as an umpire at the badminton event in the Olympic Games.

Dathan hails from a coastal village, near the international airport here and has been a former Kerala University player and is the only Indian among the 26 badminton officials, who will be managing the event in Tokyo.

Presently he is an Associate Professor in the Physical Education department of the state-run Ayurveda College, here and has been an umpire since 1994.

Dathan in the past has officiated at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Thomas & Uber Cup among others and his selection to the Olympics has been based on his exemplary past records.

He is only one of the 50 people, who have been certified by the Badminton World Federation and has been in the Elite panel since 2014.

–IANS

