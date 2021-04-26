It was a pleasure to see Jadeja perform: Kohli

Adv.

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that they were beaten by Ravindra Jadeja’s individual performance in Sunday’s match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“One guy completely beat us. Today, his skill was there for everyone to see,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“His ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India, and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities,” he further said.

Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the final over of the CSK innings off fast bowler Harshal Patel, who had conceded just 14 runs and taken three wickets prior to the over.

Kohli said that the team will continue to back Patel and this defeat has come at the right time for RCB, who had won all four matches they had played before Sunday.

“You have to look at it the right way. I feel this is a positive feedback for our side. A performance like this, it is good to get this out early on in the tournament. Our start was decent enough,” said Kohli.

“He (Patel) bowled well and we will continue to back him. His two wickets, of the set batters, took momentum away from CSK before Jaddu took it away in the final over,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/qma