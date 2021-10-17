It was a pleasure to watch you guys play: McCullum to KKR team

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 17 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum expressed his pleasure in seeing his team play in IPL 2021. He added that he was proud of everyone in the dressing room. McCullum’s speech comes after Kolkata lost by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Friday.

“It was a pleasure to watch you guys play. It really was. Loved each and every moment of it. And I hope you can look back at it fondly and say ‘that’s what it’s like to play in a cricket team that cares for one another’. I am incredibly proud of absolutely everybody in this room,” McCullum said in a Twitter video posted by the franchise on Sunday.

McCullum praised his team for turning things around in the UAE leg of the tournament. From only two wins in the first half of IPL 2021 in India, Eoin Morgan’s won five of their seven remaining league matches to reach the playoffs and eventually, the final in the UAE.

“The level of commitment that we have shown to play as a team but the crux of absolutely everything we have done for this leg of tour has been outstanding. So be very proud of yourselves when you walk out of here tonight.”

McCullum concluded by saying that the whole team can look back at the memories from this tournament with fondness. “Sure, we can all look back on at the KKR side of 2021. Was some pretty fond memories and it’s not always easy to achieve in cricket so, well done to everyone.”

–IANS

