Italy continue perfect record in WC qualifiers

Vilnius (Lithuania), April 1 (IANS) Italy continued their winning streak in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as it beat Lithuania 2-0 on Wednesday, claiming the third consecutive win without conceding a goal.

Azzurri have beaten both Northern Ireland and Bulgaria 2-0 in the previous two games, and coach Roberto Mancini rotated the starting line-up, as Stephan El Shaarawy, Federico Bernardeschi stepped in while Rafael Toloi made his debut, Xinhua news reports.

Italy was utterly dominant in the first half but failed to find the net as Lorenzo Pellegrini and Emerson Palmieri’s attempts was denied.

Mancini introduced Stefano Sensi after the break and the Inter Milan midfielder quickly made the impact in the 48th minute as he gathered the ball from Manuel Locatelli to drill home on the edge of the box.

Italy laid siege to the home side and doubled the lead deep into the stoppages time as Nicolo Barella was kicked down in the box, Ciro Immobile kept his cool to convert the penalty.

Italy dominated Group C with nine points, sitting three points clear of Switzerland who has a game in hand.

–IANS

