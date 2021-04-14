Italy gets spectator guarantee for Euros, Germany hopeful

Adv.

Berlin, April 14 (IANS) The Italian government approved the presence of fans at Euro 2020 matches in Rome, with Germany hoping for a similar decision by their authorities for the Munich venue.

Italy’s federation FIGC said the government has agreed that the Olympic Stadium in Rome can be filled to 25 per cent of its capacity for the four matches including the June 11 tournament opener between Italy and Turkey, DPA reports.

“This is wonderful news which I will pass on to UEFA immediately,” FIGC president Gabriele Gavina said.

Adv.

The ruling body UEFA wants fans in the 12 stadiums across the continent and has not ruled out dropping cities where this is not possible owing to coronavirus restrictions.

Gravina had said earlier that spectators should be vaccinated and present a negative coronavirus test to gain entry, or to have recovered from the illness. He would not rule out that the Italian team would be vaccinated in June.

Rome is the ninth city, including London which among other matches stages the semi-finals and finals, which has said that fans will be allowed in.

Adv.

There are no official statements yet from Munich, Bilbao and Dublin.

UEFA wants clarity from them by Sunday, and the UEFA executive committee is to make a final decision on the host cities for the June 11-July tournament on Monday.

German federation (DFB) president Fritz Keller told broadcasters ZDF “we simply need the guarantee or at least the possibility to have 20 per cent spectators if the pandemic allows it.”

Adv.

Keller said he was upbeat that the Bavarian government will give this guarantee for the four games in Munich where Germany play their three group matches and a knock-out game is also scheduled.

“Just as the political side is promising us more vaccinations and tests this should also be possible. And then I am sure that we can keep the four games in Munich,” Keller said.

–IANS

rkm/sdr