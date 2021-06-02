Italy name 26-member squad for Euro 2020

Adv.

Milan, June 2 (IANS) Italy’s football team coach Roberto Mancini has included Serie A side Sassuolo’s 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori in his 26-member squad for Euro 2020.

Raspadori is a surprise selection considering he is yet to make his debut for the national team and has only played 39 games in Serie A.

Raspadori did make 27 league appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, but only 13 of those were starts, scoring six goals as Sassuolo finished eighth, reports DPA.

Adv.

All his goals have come since the turn of the year, though, including finding the net against Milan in April and Juventus in May.

He was part of Italy’s squad that was knocked out of the European Under-21 Championship on Monday, losing 3-5 after extra time against Portugal in an eventful quarter-final tie.

Italy face the Czech Republic on Friday in their final friendly before the tournament, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adv.

The Azzurri will then go up against Turkey in the tournament opener on June 11, with Switzerland their next opponents four days later. They round off the group stage by taking on Wales on June 20, with all the fixtures taking place in Rome.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Adv.

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

–IANS

akm/qma