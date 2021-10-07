It'd be my worst nightmare: Former England pacer Hoggard on Ashes bubble

- Advertisement -

‘London, Oct 7 (IANS) Former England pacer Matthew Hoggard has said that living in a bubble for the Ashes in Australia would be his worst nightmare. He added that he could understand why some Test players are reluctant to tour Australia later in the year.

“I am in no position to comment about how players are feeling in lockdown because I haven’t been in a bio-bubble. But to be locked up 24-7 with the same people daily, it would do my nut in, to be honest. It’d be my worst nightmare,” said Hoggard in an interview to Daily Mail on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“So I can understand why players would be reluctant to spend three to four months in the same hotels, locked away, not allowed to go out and be normal. Then throw in the family situation — young kids, having to isolate. Even in a nice suite, if you have two or three children and are not able to go out for several days: aaarrgghh. That would be hard work. So I understand why some players might not want to go. No wonder they’re apprehensive,” added Hoggard.

Asked about his overseas experiences, Hoggard commented, “I hate people. I am an introvert and being an introvert, you need time by yourself. Then, once I’ve re-charged, I need people to have fun with. There were times when I wanted my own company, so I would stay in my hotel room and take my imaginary dog for a walk in the fields back home – because I’d had enough of the people I was with. If you can’t get away from the 18-24 you are on tour with – see them for breakfast, lunch and tea, then go to training with them – no matter how much you like them, it’s going to grate.”

- Advertisement -

The 44-year-old, who played 62 Tests and 26 ODIs for England, was unimpressed with England pulling out of the two T20Is in Pakistan. “I am not sure whether it was right to say ‘mental health’ or ‘players’ welfare’ for four days away in Pakistan. That can’t have been the reason not to go, there must have been underlying reasons. They couldn’t say security obviously, because the government had told them it was fine to go.”

“Pakistan came to us when it was Covid and full lockdown, and we couldn’t spend four days travelling? That doesn’t sit right with me. The players would spend that away from the family on a long weekend down in Devon. I feel sorry for Wasim Khan. His tenure at the Pakistan Cricket Board was to get this tour and the one in 2022 on, so to kick him in the nuts like that is wrong to me,” signed off Hoggard.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

nr/bsk