ITF Cup men's tennis: Qamar leads 6 Indians into main draw

By Glamsham Bureau
Pune, March 22 (IANS) Tenth seeded Faisal Qamar on Monday upset top seeded Anirudha Chandrashekar 6-4,3-6, 17-15 to enter the main draw of the $15000 ITF WTT Cup men’s tennis championships.

In the final round qualifying, five other Indian players also made it to the main draw. Ishaque Eqbal upset ninth seeded Chandril Sood 6-3, 6-2, Paras Dahiya upset 12th seeded George Botezan Romania 6-2, 6-3, 13th ranked veteran Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan upset sixth seeded Rishi Reddy 7-5, 2-6, 10-4, and seventh seeded N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth outplayed Preston Brown of USA 6-2, 6-1.

In another minor upset, Suraj R Prabodh, ranked 11th, upset eighth seeded Mutu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-2, 6-2 to enter the main draw.

Third seeded Omni Kumar of USA got off a tight match-winning against 14th seeded Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-6(1), 7-5 while fourth seeded Henry Patten of Great Britain served out Leonardo Catani of Italy 6-2, 6-4 to be the two foreign players to make the main draw.

Results:

Final qualifying round (men’s):

Faisal Qamar (Ind) [10] bt Anirudha Chandrasekar (Ind) [1] 6-4, 3-6, 17-15;

Ishaque Eqbal (Ind) bt Chandril Sood (Ind) [9] 6-3, 6-2;

Paras Dahiya (Ind) [12] bt George Botezan (Rou) [5]6-2, 6-3;

Omni Kumar (Usa) [3] bt Digvijay Pratap Singh (Ind) [14]7-6(1), 7-5;

Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan (Ind) [13] bt Rishi Reddy (Ind) [6] 7-5, 2-6, 10-4;

N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth (Ind) [7] bt Preston Brown (Usa) [15] 6-2, 6-1;

Suraj R Prabodh (Ind) [11] bt Mutu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar (Ind) [8] 6-2, 6-2;

Henry Patten (Gbr) [4] bt Leonardo Catani (Ita) [16] 6-2, 6-4

–IANS

qma/

