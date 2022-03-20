ITF Mumbai Tennis: Double crowns for Mayuka, Radhika

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Japan’s Mayuka Sakai and India’s former Fed Cup player Radhika Tulpule Kanitkar won the singles titles in the 45+ and 35+ categories respectively and then paired up for the combined doubles title in the Jayant Roy Memorial S400 ITF Mumbai Tennis Tournament at the MSLTA, here, on Friday.

Mayuka, once again, proved too strong for her opponent, Dr. Jyosna, in the 45+ title round, scoring a 6-0, 6-0 win. The 35+ final saw Radhika Kanitkar defeat Arti Ganesh 6-0, 6-1.

The two then got together to blank Priyanka Mehta and Nazneen Rehman 6-0, 6-0 in the combined doubles.

Vinayak Gujarathi continued his march in the men’s 56+ singles, defeating Kishore Choudhary 6-4, 6-3 to enter the final, where he will take on Muhati Suresh, who accounted for Rajendra Rathore 6-1, 6-2.

RESULTS:

Women’s Single 35 (final): Radhika Kanitkar (IND) bt Arti Ganesh (IND) 6-0, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles 35 (final): Radhika Kanitkar (IND)/ Mayuka sakai (JPN) bt Priyanka Mehta (IND)/Nazneen Rehman (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Women’s Single 45 (final): Mayuka sakai (JPN) bt Dr. Jyotsna (IND) 6-0, 6-0.

Men’s Single 40 (Round 32): Aditya Khanna (IND) bt Ameet (Ind) 6-0, 6-0; Ashish Khanna (IND) bt Srivaths Varadharajan (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Haresh Ramchandani (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Dilip Mohanty (IND) bt Rohan Bhasin (IND) 6-4, 6-1; Ramzan Shaikh (IND) bt Dinesh Chandra (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Anand Moorthy (IND) bt Sandeep V (IND) 6-1, 6-0; Ajay Vaswani (ind) bt Rohit Sane 9IND) 6-0, 6-1;

Men’s Single 50 (Round 16): Tuleswar Singh Thongbam (IND) bt Rajiv Arora (IND) 6-2, 3-0 (Conceded); Pravin Jadhav (IND) bt Asheesh Malpani (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Tikam Singh Panwar (IND) bt Ajay Arora (IND) 6-3, 6-2; Dinesh Laungani (IND) bt Rahul Vyas (ind) 6-2, 6-2; Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Dinesh Thampi Somnath (IND) 6-0, 6-1;

Men’s Single 60 (semis) Mayur Vasant Manek (IND) bt Pawan Jain (IND) 6-0, 6-0

Men’s Doubles 60 (final): Rakesh Kholi/Mayur Vasant Manek (IND) bt Raveen Chaudhary (Ind)/Pawan Jain (IND) 6-0,6-0

Men’s Single 65 (semis): Muthati Suresh (IND) bt Rajendra Singh Rathore (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Vinayak Gujrathi (IND) bt Kishore Choudhary (IND) 6-4, 6-3.

–IANS

bsk