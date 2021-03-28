ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

ITF WTT Cup men's tennis: Khan faces Crawford in final

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Pune, March 27 (IANS) Zane Khan of the USA on Saturday made it to the third straight men’s singles final and set up the summit clash with Great Britain’s Oliver Crawford in the $15,000 ITF WTT Cup men’s tennis championships.

In the semi-finals, 19-year-old Khan, the winner of the Lucknow and the Indore legs of the Indian ITF swing, upset 25-year-old fifth seeded Swede Jonathan Mridha 6-1, 7-5 in a two-hour 13-minute duel.

Khan played flawlessly, breaking Mridha in the second and fourth games of the first set. In the second set, Khan recovered from being 2-5 down to claim five games in a row and win the set and the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second semi-final match between 21-year-old Oliver Crawford of Great Britain stopped the good run of sixth seeded Manish Sureshkumar and won 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes.

Crawford, who has the distinction of beating two other Indians Dev Javia and Arjun Kadhe on way to the last-four, meted the same treatment to Sureshkumar who looked jaded due to long matches this week.

The Briton broke Sureshkumar in the seventh game in a set that saw as many as five breaks to win the first set 6-4. In the second set, Crawford broke in the third and the fifth games to win the set and the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results:

Semi-finals (men’s singles):

Zane Khan (USA) [8] bt Jonathan Mridha (SWE) [5] 6-1, 7-5; Oliver Crawford (USA) [4] bt Manish Sureshkumar (IND) [6] 6-4, 6-2

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSA Domestic Series final: Erwee hits ton before Titans hit back
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

AITA U-14: Double honours for Harshini, Gandharv wins boys title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Top seed Harshini N won both the singles and doubles title in the just concluded AITA CS7 U-14 tennis tournament...
Read more
Sports

World No.2 'just gives me some energy', says Medvedev

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, March 25 (IANS) Having come as world number two and top seed at the Miami Open, Russian star Daniil Medvedev said he...
Read more
Sports

AITA U-14 tennis: Nikhil beats top seed to enter semis

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Nikhil Kurapati Sreenivas on Wednesday won a hard battle against top seed Tanussh Ghildyal to reach the boys' semi-finals...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ITF WTT Cup men's tennis: Khan faces Crawford in final

SA Domestic Series final: Erwee hits ton before Titans hit back

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Durban, March 27 (IANS) Sarel Erwee scored his ninth century to help the Hollywoodbets Dolphins share honours with the Momentum Multiply Titans on...

Gokulam coach Annese 'proud' of his special team

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) After Gokulam Kerala FC were crowned I-League champions on Saturday, their head coach Vincenzo Annese could not hide his...

Continuous supply of talent defines Indian football: Jhingan

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai, March 27 (IANS) Life for Sandesh Jhingan came a full circle this week when he captained India in a friendly against Oman....

Sakshi in Indian team for Asian wrestling meet

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will compete in the 65kg freestyle event in next month's Asian Wrestling Championship...

SAI Academy played positive hockey to win title: Coach

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhubaneswar, March 27 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy head coach Prakhar Patel said the secret of his team winning the 1st...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates