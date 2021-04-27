It's not nice watching from afar: Morgan on Covid situation

Adv.

Ahmedabad, April 27 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan said that the team is constantly talking about the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

“We are constantly talking about the situation that is unfolding outside our bubble. It is not nice watching it from afar. (We are) certainly considering how lucky we are to be in a bubble and not be affected by it. We lend our support to everybody who is ill and going through tough times,” said Morgan in a press conference after KKR’s five-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Monday.

“In the UK last year, we went through severe lockdown for long periods of time, and it looked like cricket was not going to played in the summer. But working together (with) the guidance of the government and ECB helped change that,” he said.

Adv.

Morgan said that everyone is together in the fight against the pandemic and asked people to stay as safe as possible at all times.

“Understanding that we are fighting this together no matter where we are in the world and just generally try to stay as safe as you can are very important messages to portray,” he said.

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/in