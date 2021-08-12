HomeWorldSports

It's showering incentives for double Olympian Rajani in Andhra

By Glamsham Bureau
Amaravati, Aug 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh hockey player and double Olympian E. Rajani has been showered with incentives on her return to the home state from the Tokyo Olympics, where the Indian women’s hockey team secured a historic fourth position.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday doled out a cash incentive of Rs 25 lakh for Rajani, along with a job offer to a family member and a plot to the hockey star.

Reddy met and felicitated Rajani at his camp office on Wednesday.

“Offer a job to one of her family members and immediately release the pending arrears announced by the previous government following her return from the Rio Olympics in 2016,” Reddy directed the officials.

Likewise, the state government also offered a residential plot measuring 1,000 yards to Rajani in Tirupati, along with a monthly incentive of Rs 40,000.

The Chief Minister felicitated the hockey player with a shawl and a memento.

Rajani hails from Yerravaripalem in Chittoor district and happens to be the lone hockey player from the state to participate in the Olympics.

Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao also felicitated Rajani on Wednesday afternoon at the secretariat.

On Tuesday night, Rajani received a rousing reception at the Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada on her return from Tokyo.

