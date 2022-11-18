ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup: Manika reaches quarters with upset win over Chen Xingtong

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 18 (IANS) Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the quarterfinals of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament after registering an upset win over world No.7 Chen Xingtong of China, here on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Indian beat Chen 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9 in a thrilling Round of 16 match. She will next lock horns with the world No. 23, Chen Szu Yu, from Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday.

“I am really happy beating world No.7 in the world, will just keep continuing playing my best and will keep this focus for the next rounds. This was my 3rd win against a Chinese player recently. Thank you everyone for supporting and cheering for me,” said Manika in a tweet.

However, other the Indian player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran didn’t have a great day.

Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the world at No.39, lost to Japanese Yukiya Uda 3-4 (9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 6-11) in his Round of 16.

–IANS

avn/bsk