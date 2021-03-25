ADVERTISEMENT
Iyer set to miss last two ODIs against England

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the last two ODIs against England after he hurt his shoulder while fielding in the first ODI at the Maharshtra Creicket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Iyer had hurt his shoulder in the eighth over of the England innings.

A statement from the Indian cricket board had said, “Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the eighth over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won’t take any further part in the game,” said the statement from the BCCI.

Iyer was taken for scans immediately after the match.

A report in ESPNCricinfo adds that Iyer, alongwith the two remaining ODIs, may also miss the first half of the Indian Premier League where he was to lead Delhi Capitals. Recovery from shoulder dislocation can often take upto 2-3 and also four months.

In his absence now, either Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane or Steve Smith could lead the Delhi Capitals franchise.

The right-handed batsman was injured while trying to stop a shot by Jonny Bairstow. He dived but injured his left shoulder. He had to walk off the field and was replaced by Shubman Gill.

Although he made just eight in Tuesday’s match, the batsman scored 37 in the fourth T20 International that proved vital for India setting a 186-run target for England who fell short by eight runs.

The BCCI is yet to make an official announcement on him.

–IANS

kh/

