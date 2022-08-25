scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

Jack Draper ends Thiem's run at Winston-Salem Open

By Glamsham Bureau

North Carolina (US), Aug 25 (IANS) Dominic Thiem’s run at the Winston-Salem Open came to a halt as Jack Draper claimed a comfortable straight sets victory here on Wednesday.

In the first meeting between Draper and Thiem, it was the 20-year-old Brit who sealed his place in the last eight with a routine 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Draper charged ahead in the first set, creating five chances to break and taking two of them, while his sole successfully converted break point in the second set paved the way for the Winston-Salem debutant to serve out the match.

World number 55 Draper has now reached three Tour-level quarter-finals this season, while 2020 US Open champion Thiem had been on a run of making it to the last eight in his last three tournaments, in Bastad, Gstaad (where he made the semis) and Kitzbuhel.

Draper did not offer up a single break opportunity, and said, “I was really good behind serve, really solid. In the second set it was tough because he was coming up with some amazing shots. It was a real honour to be on court with Dominic. He’s an amazing player.

“I started confidently, I started well. I was hitting through the ball, felt good in the conditions. It was a difficult start because I felt like everyone was supporting Dominic and I knew that I needed to come out confidently and sharp, and that’s what I did.”

Draper will meet Marc-Andrea Huesler in the quarter-finals, after the world number 102 overcame Ilya Ivashka, reports DPA.

Botic van de Zandschulp is the favourite after Grigor Dimitrov’s retirement due to illness with the Dutchman progressing to the last eight by defeating Spain’s Jaume Munar in straight sets. He will face Benjamin Bonzi after the Frenchman’s 7-5, 6-2 defeat of Thiago Monteiro.

Maxime Cressy will face Adrian Mannarino after coming from a set down to beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), while Richard Gasquet and Laslo Djere make up the other quarter-final tie after respective victories over Steve Johnson and Jason Kubler.

–IANS

inj

Previous articleWhat to look out for in these much-awaited OTT shows, starting Aug 25
Next article24 players from UAE to be added in ILT20, featuring 84 internationals from 22 ICC Full Associate member countries
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nora Fatehi

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US