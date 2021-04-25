Jadeja smashes 37 off last over, propels CSK to 191/4

Adv.

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Ravindra Jadeja smashed five sixes and a four in the final over of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) innings to take them to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL match on Sunday here at the Wankhede Stadium.

The all-rounder ended the innings on 62 off just 28 balls, hitting four fours in addition to the five sixes.

Jadeja squeezed 37 runs off the final over bowled by Harshal Patel. It included a six off a no ball after which Jadeja sent the free hit over the boundary as well.

Adv.

Patel had taken three wickets earlier in the innings and had given just 14 runs in three overs prior to the last over.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 191/4 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 62 not out, Faf du Plessis 50; Harshal Patel 3/51, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/24)

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/sdr/