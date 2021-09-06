Jaffer trolls England team after their toil against India

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 5 (IANS) England bowlers and fielders had to toil over third and fourth days of the ongoing fourth Test as Indian batting for once stepped up to the plate in England and posted a mammoth 466 in 148.2 overs in the second innings here at The Oval.

The sight of England bowlers returning to the pavilion after the toil prompted former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is currently batting coach with Punjab Kings, to mock them.

“England team walking back after fielding for almost 150 overs. #ENGvsIND,” Jaffer tweeted with a picture showing England players led by skipper Joe Root carrying chairs back towards the boundary.

The England bowlers got a whiff of wickets early on the fourth day as they ran through India’s middle-order. However, they ran into Shardul

Thakur (60) and Rishabh Pant (50) who defied them. If that wasn’t enough, then even Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with 24 and Umesh Yadav with 25.

This was the longest that the England pacers have bowled in an innings in this series.

–IANS

kh/