Jagan Kumar takes pole in national motorcycle championship

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) The seasoned Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing began the defence of his title in the premium Pro-Stock 165cc Open category by clinching the pole position as the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 commenced here on Friday.

Sparks Racing’s Allwin Xavier, a 22-year old Chemical Engineering student from Thrissur, put in some consistent laps in the qualifying session, to grab pole position, clocking 02:09.552 in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category which will see 39 riders taking the start in Saturday’s race.

Udayi Prakash (Rockers Racing, Coimbatore) (02:09.556) and Sarvesh Hanumannavar (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (02:09.580) filled the front row. Incidentally, less than one second separated the top eight qualifiers, the organisers said in a press release.

Multiple National champion Jagan from Chennai, clocked a best lap of one minute 57.043 seconds to top the qualifying session, followed by team-mate Deepak Ravikumar (01:58.043) with Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Senthil Kumar (01:59.309) completing the front row of the grid.

Earlier, Chennai’s 16-year old Kavin Quintal put the hammer down with a blistering lap of one minute, 49.351 seconds to top the free practice session in the NSF 250R class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, ahead of last year’s Sartak Chavan, the 14-year old talent from Pune (01:50.888) and Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel (16), also from Chennai (01:50.672).

The results (qualifying):

National Championship – Pro-Stock 165cc Open: 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (01min, 57.043secs); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (01:58.043); 3. Senthil Kumar (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (01:59.309).

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (02:09.552); 2. Udayi Prakash (Rockers Racing, Coimbatore) (02:09.556); 3. Sarvesh Hanumannavar (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (02:09.580).

TVS One-Make Championship – Open (Apache RR 310): 1. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (01:56.916); 2. Yashas RL (Bengaluru) (01:57.130); 3. Jagadeesh N (Bengaluru) (01:57.741). Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Baddam Deepika Reddy (Hyderabad) (02:14.675); 2. Rakshita Srihari Dave (Chennai) (02:15.381); 3. Adlin Seles (Chennai) (02:18.090).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – CBR 150 (Novice): 1. Prakash Kamat (Bokaro Steel City) (02:11.914); 2. Rakshit S Dave (Chennai) (02:12.157); 3. Vivek Gaurav (Patna) (02:12.469).

–IANS

bsk