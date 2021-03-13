Jahanvi Bakshi wins 5th leg of Hero WPGT

ADVERTISEMENT

Gurugram, March 12 (IANS) Jahanvi Bakshi’s massive four-shot overnight lead gave her ample breathing space despite Vani Kapoor’s valiant attempt on the final day of the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club here.

Jahanvi carded even par 72 to cruise to a win as Vani shot 3-under 69, but fell well short and ended runner-up for the third time in the last three starts.

Jahanvi totalled 4-under 212 while Vani was even par 216. Tvesa Malik (69) finally found her rhythm and rose to Tied-3rd alongside Hitaashee Bakshi, who was 3-under for the front nine and 4-over for the back nine.

Amateur Avani Prashanth had another fine run as she finished sole fifth with her best card of the week at 1-under 71.

Jahanvi’s win means the two Bakshi sisters have now won once each on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour. Hitaashee won last December and Jahanvi added to the family silverware on Friday. Very clearly, they love the sibling rivalry while rooting for each other at the same time. They played together with Vani in the final grouping.

In the final round, while Vani and Hitaashee had excellent front nine scores – Vani going out in 4-under 32 and Hitaashee in 3-under 33, Jahanvi, despite yielding some shots, kept her nerves on the tougher back nine and stayed ahead. While Jahanvi, Vani and Tvesa shot 1-over 37 on the back nine, Hitaashee went to 4-over 40 and fell back.

Tvesa Malik, who just could not find her rhythm, went on a birdie spree with five birdies between second and seventh holes. However, she had no more and she also dropped shots on 10th and 14th, but for which she may have finished runner-up.

–IANS

kr/