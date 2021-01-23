World Sports

James Anderson picks 30th five-wicket haul, goes clear of McGrath

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Galle, Jan 23 (IANS) James Anderson picked his 30th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as he moved to sole sixth position among cricketers with most five-wicket hauls.

The right-arm England pace bowler, who was tied with Glenn McGrath in joint sixth position with 29 five-wicket hauls before this Test, removed Niroshan Dickwella for his fifth wicket in the Sri Lankan first innings during the second Test between the two teams at the Galle International Stadium.

He then got rid of Suranga Lakmal to get his sixth wicket of the innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson had taken three of the four Sri Lankan wickets to fall on the first day.

He removed centurion Angelo Mathews early on second day, in just his first over of the morning. The former Sri Lanka captain edged one behind to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

Anderson is the fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and the best among pace bowlers with 606 scalps. The 38-year-old pace bowler needs 14 more to get past leg-spinner Anil Kumble as the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among pace bowlers, only Richard Hadlee has more five-wicket hauls (36) than Anderson in Test cricket.

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSudheer Babu shows quirky use of hammer in the gym
Next articleTeams undergo Covid-19 tests, ready for Mushtaq Ali T20 knockouts
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ex-Ireland cricketer Roy Torrens passes away

IANS - 0
Dublin, Jan 24 (IANS) Former Ireland cricketer Roy Torrens has passed away at the age of 72, Cricket Ireland has informed.A right-handed batsman and...
Read more
Sports

Mahindra to gift SUVs to Thakur, 5 debutant cricketers

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said that he would be gifting a Mahindra Thar SUV to six...
Read more
Sports

Pietersen wants Sibley, Crawley to read Dravid's advice

IANS - 0
London, Jan 23 (IANS) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to print an e-mail that India...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...

Hope to inspire next generation of girls, say women football icons

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

UFC 257: Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier

SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals

'See you soon': Stokes heads to India ahead of Test series

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021