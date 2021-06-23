Jamieson revives Kohli's horror-filled 2014 English memories

Adv.

Southampton, June 23 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli fell to New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson for the second time in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday and the third time in six innings of the last three Test matches between the two teams.

On Wednesday, the reserve day of the WTC final, a cautious Kohli, who resumed the day on eight, looked to be in control as he got in line of deliveries.

However, soon after adding five to the total, Kohli nicked a delivery from Jamieson, which bounced a bit more, to wicket-keeper BJ Watling and was caught behind. This dismissal followed his LBW dismissal to an incoming delivery against the same bowler in the first innings here. Kohli had scored 44 in the first outing.

During India’s tour of New Zealand in 2020, Jamieson had got Kohli out caught in slips in the first innings of the first Test.

Former England skipper and commentator Nasser Hussain said on air that Wednesday’s dismissal of Kohli “is similar to how he was getting dismissed in the 2014 series in England”, during which he was a complete failure and was caught behind the wickets — either by the slip fieldsmen or wicketkeeper — multiple times.

It appears that Jamieson had prepared well for the India captain.

Kohli has faced 84 balls from the tall bowler, has managed to score just 30 runs but has fallen to him thrice and averaged just 10.

Ahead of the WTC final, Jamieson had even refused to bowl to Kohli, who is his teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the Dukes ball during the nets in the Indian Premier League. The Kiwi had carried the ball with him to prepare for the tour of England.

Jamieson’s decision to not bowl at Kohli with the Dukes ball seems to have paid off.

–IANS

kh/qma