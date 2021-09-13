Jamshedpur FC sign Scottish Premiership champion Greg Stewart

- Advertisement -

Jamshedpur, Sep 13 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC have signed midfielder Greg Stewart from the Scottish Premiership champion Rangers for the upcoming season.

The attacking midfielder is freshly arriving from a Rangers squad that went the entire 20-21 season unbeaten on its way to win the Scottish top division. This campaign was under the tutelage of former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Stewart was thrilled to take up his new challenge with Jamshedpur FC. “I am so excited to see what this season has in store for us. It’s a new adventure for me and one I am really looking forward to. It’s going to be an amazing experience to work under Owen Coyle and give everything on the pitch to get silverware for Jamshedpur. Just can’t wait to get started,” he was quoted as saying by the club in a release.

At Rangers, Stewart was part of a group of forwards and midfielders including Jermaine Defoe, Glen Kamara, Morelos and Itten that guided the club to the Scottish Premiership title. Before spending two seasons at Rangers, the 31-year-old played for various clubs across Scotland and England. The midfielder has made a total of 355 club appearances in his career.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Owen Coyle, said, “We were looking for a versatile and creative midfielder in the market to complete a menacing group of attacking players for our squad. Greg fits into that criterion perfectly.

“He comes with the experience of playing in the biggest leagues across the UK. And of course, he had an amazing opportunity to play for one of the Glasgow giants which shows he has a strong and winning mentality. The fans can expect a lot of chances to score goals from Jamshedpur this season.”

The Scottish national began his career at Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship where he spent four seasons. After impressing with his first club, Stewart moved to Dundee FC to play in the Scottish Premiership (the top division of Scotland) for three seasons.

Later, he moved to English Championship club Birmingham City through which he enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen, with whom he finished runners-up in 2017-18 in the Premiership, and Kilmarnock. After finishing 3 seasons as a Birmingham player, Stewart made his move to the Rangers.

Stewart has been handed jersey no. 24 and will soon be joining his teammates for pre-season, the release said.

–IANS

bsk