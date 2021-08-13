Jamshedpur to host national women's football team camp from Aug 16

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The state of Jharkhand will host the Indian women’s national team camp at Jamshedpur from August 16 for preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 — the flagship continental championship, which will be held from January 20-February 6, 2022.

India is hosting the event for the second time — first in 1979 — and the camp at Jamshedpur will go a long way in India’s preparation for the Asian Cup which will be held at three venues — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. Twelve teams including hosts India will participate in the event.

Having taken charge of the senior women’s team, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has named 30 probables for the camp at Jamshedpur. A decorated coach with over three decades of experience behind him, Dennerby has previously guided Sweden’s women’s national team to third place in the FIFA World Cup in 2011, and a quarter-final spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

In addition to the 30 players named by Dennerby, Bala Devi who is currently under rehab will be joining the camp to assess her medical condition, while Dalima Chibber will be training for the first 10 days after which she will be returning to play League football in Canada as per her prior commitment, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) informed on Friday.

The 30 players selected for the camp are:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda

DEFENDERS: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi

MIDFIELDERS: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha.

FORWARDS: Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa.

–IANS

bsk/akm