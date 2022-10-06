Japan Open: Kyrgios overcomes Majchrzak to reach quarterfinals

Tokyo, Oct 6 (IANS) Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios registered a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory against Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to reach the quarterfinals of the Japan Open Tennis Championships, here on Thursday.

After a shaky start to his second-round match, the Aussie grew frustrated as he played a loose opening service game in falling behind 0-3. The 27-year old could not create a break chance in the set.

But after saving a break point in the opening game of set two, Kyrgios did not face another as he expertly turned the match around to advance to the quarter-finals.

“Losing the first set, there was never really a doubt in my mind that I was going to win the match,” Kyrgios said, noting his 37 match wins on the season.

“I just had to get back to doing what I do well – that’s playing quick and aggressive tennis. I’ve got really good confidence in my game right now, so I don’t really doubt myself even when I’m down a set. I think playing Grand Slams and going far in Grand Slams has given me that confidence that even if I lose a set I’m still able to maintain and increase my level in the match,” he added.

The fifth seed finished with 22 aces and won 84 per cent (36/43) of his first-serve points.

“I’ve been serving well all year. I know if I’m serving the way I can serve, I shouldn’t be getting broken,” he said.

The Australian was pleased with his “really high level” in the final two sets, and will seek to continue that form in the quarterfinals against either third seed Taylor Fritz or Japan’s Hiroki Moriya. The pair are set to square off in Thursday’s final evening match.

“Fritz is obviously an incredible player. He’s had a great year. He plays very aggressive, has a great serve and is very dangerous off both wings,” Kyrgios said.

“Moriya is going to be the home favourite and the Japanese crowd is going to get behind him. Either way, it’s going to be a tough match,” he added.

After his singles victory, Kyrgios’ day is not done in Tokyo. In the evening, he will take the court with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis as the top seeds meet the Spanish duo of Pedro Martinez and Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

–IANS

avn/inj