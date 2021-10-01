Jason, Gagana claim titles in AITA U-18 Champions Series 7

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Top seed Jason Michael David lived up to his billing as he annexed the boys’ U-18 title in the AITA Champions Series 7 U-18 tennis tournament that concluded here on Friday.

In the final that was stretched to three sets, Jason overcame second seed Rishi Vandan 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 to emerge victorious.

Jason, however, was unlucky in the boys’ doubles final as he and his partner Rishi Vandan lost to Suchir C Seshadari and Sarth in a super tie-breaker, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Meanwhile, Gagana Mohan Kumar, seeded second stopped giant killer Danica Fernandes of Maharashtra in the final to claim the Girls’ crown. The local girl emerged 6-3, 6-3 winner over Danica in the final on Friday.

Results (all finals):

Boys’ U-18

Singles: 1-Jason Micheal David bt 2-Rishi Vandan 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Suchir C Seshadari/Sarth bt Jason Michael David/Rishi Vandan 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Girls’ U-18

Singles: 2-Gagana Mohan Kumar bt Danica Fernandes 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Jennifer Chacko/Charmi Gopinath bt Danica Fernandes/Surabhi Srinivas 6-3, 7-5.

IANS

bsk