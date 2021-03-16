ADVERTISEMENT
Jasprit Bumrah redefines swagger in wedding reception wardrobe

By Glamsham Bureau
Panaji, March 15 (IANS) Indian cricket’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who tied the knot with TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday in Goa, is all set to redefine swagger at the wedding reception, scheduled to be hosted the same night.

Bumrah plans to look dapper in the Italian luxury fashion brand Zegna. His made-to-measure suit has been designed by the brand’s Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori.

Earlier on Monday, Bumrah tweeted pictures of his wedding and quoted Kahlil Gibran on his Instagram timeline: “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Bumrah added on his timeline: “Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

The wedding was attended by limited guests due to Covid-19 restrictions. Bumrah’s friends and colleagues from the Indian team are currently busy playing England at home.

–IANS

