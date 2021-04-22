Javelin throwers' Turkey trip postponed due to Covid

Adv.

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The exposure-cum-training programme of the first batch of the Indian javelin throwing team to Turkey has been postponed due to new quarantine rules for the Indians, a source from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed.

The team included Olympic-bound thrower Shivpal Singh and foreign coach Uwe Hohn.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Singh are the two Indians to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.

Adv.

The coach and the athlete were supposed to leave for Turkey on Thursday but a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country has put more restrictions on Indians travelling abroad.

“There could be the possibility of undergoing 10-15 days of quarantine in Turkey. That doesn’t sound logical as it would disrupt training for the Olympics,” said a national level coach familiar with the development.

National javelin throw champion in women’s section, Annu Rani was supposed to be part of the second group. Both the men and women’s javelin throwing team is training in Patiala.

Adv.

Recently, FIH, the world governing body in hockey, had cancelled Pro Hockey League matches between India and Great Britain scheduled for May 8 and 9 in London as the local government has added India to the Covid-19 red list. People arriving from India will have to undergo more than 10 days of hotel quarantine.

–IANS

nns/kh/bg