Javeria to lead Pak women's limited-overs squad to West Indies

Karachi, June 21 (IANS) Javeria Khan will lead the Pakistan women’s team on a tour of the West Indies for three T20Is and five ODIs between June 23 and July 19.

Javeria, who has played 208 international matches, is the leading run-getter in ODIs for her country.

Rameen Shamim will captain Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ in three one-dayers. Wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz, who has played 98 international matches, will lead the ‘A’ side in the three T20s.

The national women’s selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday that the tour of the Caribbean “presents a phenomenal opportunity to our core group of cricketers to cement their places for the 2021-22 season”.

The players, coaching staff and team officials will depart for Antigua via London on June 23.

The touring contingent will undergo pre-departure Covid-19 tests. Upon their arrival in Antigua, the players and officials will be tested twice in five days, during which they will be under room isolation.

While announcing the squads, the PCB has bunched together all the players and did not differentiate between the national team and the ‘A’ team.

Combined squad: Javeria Khan (captain, national team), Rameen Shamim (One-day captain, ‘A’ team), Sidra Nawaz (T20 captain, ‘A’ team), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

Itinerary:

June 30 – 1st T20I between national sides and 1st T20 between ‘A’ teams

July 2 – 2nd T20I between national sides and 2nd T20 between ‘A’ teams

July 4 – 3rd T20I between national sides and 3rd T20 between ‘A’ teams

July 7 – 1st ODI

July 9 – 2nd ODI

July 10 – 1st one-day between ‘A’ sides

July 12 – 3rd ODI

July 13 – 2nd one-day between ‘A’ sides

July 15 – 4th ODI

July 16 – 3rd one-day between ‘A’ sides

July 18 – 5th ODI

–IANS

akm/qma