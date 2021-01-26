ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Jerome Jayaratne appointed Sri Lanka manager for Windies tour

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Colombo, Jan 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Jerome Jayaratne as the ‘National Team Manager’ for the team’s upcoming tour of West Indies.

His appointment as the team manager is an interim measure, SLC said in a statement.

Jayaratne was appointed as the present team manager Asantha De Mel has decided to step down from the position due to personal reasons, effective from the end of the England tour of Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayaratne previously held the position of Chief Operations Officer at the SLC. He also functioned as the interim coach of the national team on a number of overseas tours and most recently served as a consultant to the national team.

Sri Lanka on Monday suffered a 0-2 Test series defeat against England in Galle. West Indies, on the other hand, are currently in Bangladesh. They suffered a 0-3 loss in ODIs and will next play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh beginning February 3.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIt was huge honour & privilege to manage Chelsea: Lampard
Next articleAPC chief Rashed appointed UNICEF's 1st national ambassador from UAE
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

1st Test: South Africa opt to bat against Pakistan

IANS - 0
Karachi, Jan 26 (IANS) South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-match...
Read more
Sports

Padma Shri for six sportspersons, legendary coach OM Nambiar (Lead)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Indian Union government on Monday named six sportspersons and retired coach O.M. Nambiar for the prestigious Padma Shri...
Read more
Sports

Seven sportspersons picked for Padma Shri

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Seven sportspersons were on Monday conferred the Padma Shri award. The awardees include no cricketer.The list of awardees:P Anitha...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

APC chief Rashed appointed UNICEF's 1st national ambassador from UAE

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 26 (IANS) Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) president Majid Rashed has been appointed as a United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) first national ambassador...

It was huge honour & privilege to manage Chelsea: Lampard

Hungary & Netherlands qualify for Olympics in women's water polo

1st Test: South Africa opt to bat against Pakistan

AFC cancels U-16, U-19 championships in 2021 due to Covid-19

Windies need to play spin better, rotate strike: Simmons

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021