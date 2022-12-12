J&K's Ayeera Chishti creates history by winning medal at World Junior Wushu Medal

Srinagar, Dec 12 (IANS) Ayeera Chishti, a world-class Wushu athlete from Jammu and Kashmir, has made the name of the country and the union territory famous by winning a bronze medal at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championship.

She has become the first woman athlete from Jammu and Kashmir to win the Mackenzie medal at the international competition held in Banton.

Chishti has continuously won medals at the national level and has participated in many national level camps. Earlier, she had won a gold medal for India at the International Wushu Championship in Georgia.

Expressing her happiness on winning the competition, Chishti told IANS that it was a matter of pride for her to represent her country in the world competition and to win also. “I am very happy that I have won a medal for my country and for Jammu and Kashmir.”

Ayeera Chishti’s father Rais Chishti termed it as a great achievement and a proud moment for him, saying, “This is a proud moment for me and my entire family.

“I am really proud of my daughter for becoming the first girl from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat. My daughter has won national and international honours for the country before also and I am proud of her…”

On this occasion, IRA coach Asif thanked Wushu Association of India and Wushu Association of J&K CEO Kuldeep Handu for their support and making this a reality.

“Thank you all so much, for recognizing true talent, it’s like a dream come true for a coach like me. We did it again despite many difficulties and hurdles. Still, there are many goals to achieve,” said Asif.

