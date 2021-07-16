Joao Victor signs two-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Adv.

Hyderabad, July 16 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC (HFC) have retained Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor, who signed a two-year extension on Friday till the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 32-year-old was an integral part of the HFC squad that finished just outside the top-four in the 2020/21 season of the ISL.

The former La Liga midfielder made 17 starts under coach Manuel Marquez last season, registering three goals and two assists. Victor was also the captain of the side on a few occasions through the course of the campaign.

“I am really happy to extend my stay with the club and continue being a part of this amazing family,” said Victor after signing the contract.

“Our target was to win every game and it will be the same again this season. And I hope, we can do better than the fifth-place finish from last season,” added the Brazilian who joined the club in August 2020.

Head coach Marquez believes that his presence will be very important for HFC in the coming season. “Joao was a great leader, on and off the field, last season. He is experienced, knows what to do in every situation and is a complete player,” said the Spaniard.

“He is strong not only technically and tactically, but also mentally. He knows when to demand and when to be a little easy with his teammates and his relationship with the Indian youngsters was fantastic. He is a natural winner,” Marquez added.

–IANS

akm/