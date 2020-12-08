Joe Connellan appointed interim CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) has appointed its General Counsel of four years, Joe Connellan, as the organisation’s interim CEO until it completes its process for a full-time appointment.

ACA Chair Greg Dyer said that Connellan had continuously demonstrated his value to the ACA’s members, both collectively and individually.

“Joe’s approach to the role has always been one that is focussed on the player – both individually and collectively – while maintaining respectful relationships with cricket’s broad array of stakeholders,” said Dyer in a statement available on ACA website.

Connellan is regarded as one of Australia’s leading experts in employment law and player rights, commercial contracts and collective bargaining in sport.

Dyer said Connellan’s knowledge of the ACA’s contract with Cricket Australia will be invaluable as the players’ association begins planning for the next round of MOU discussions, and paid tribute to the man that led the previous negotiation, Alistair Nicholson.

“After more than six years of achievement for the ACA, we thank Alistair for his tireless and terrific work and wish him success in his next role. He will forever be a friend of the ACA.”

ACA further stated that a full-time CEO will be announced once the recruitment process concludes.

–IANS

aak/