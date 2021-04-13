Jofra Archer set to resume training this week

Adv.

London, April 13 (IANS) England pace bowler Jofra Archer is set to return to light training this week as he recovers from elbow injury that ruled him out of the three-match ODI series against India last month as well as the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Archer, who had undergone surgery on March 29, will work closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

“He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams. It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week,” said a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection. No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing,” the statement added.

Though it is unlikely that Archer will return to IPL action immediately, there is hope in the RR camp that he might join the team at some stage of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals team director Kumar Sangakkara had recently said that he was hopeful Archer would be available for some part of the IPL campaign but “no risks will be taken”.

The England fast bowler had also suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January this year shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The ECB’s medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March and the injury has also healed.

IANS

akm/kh