- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jofra Archer trains with England's Twenty20 squad

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

London, Jan 18 (IANS) Seamer Jofra Archer on Tuesday joined England’s Twenty20 squad during their training session at the Kensington Oval after almost ten months away from cricket due to elbow problems.

The 26-year-old, however, is still not ready to bowl after having a second surgical procedure on his right elbow last month.

- Advertisement -

As per a Daily Mail report, he has spent time in the England bubble over the past 48 hours to reacquaint himself with his teammates.

“He also took part in running drills on Monday, having bridged into the England bubble not long after the squad’s weekend arrival. He has spent a lot of the winter recuperating at his family home in Barbados,” it said

- Advertisement -

The pacer last played for England on the tour of India last March and has since undergone two operations on his elbow.

England will want him back to his best ahead of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleISL 2021-22: Odisha FC keep playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United
Next articleAustralian Open: Raducanu beats Stephens in clash of US Open winners
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,736FollowersFollow
58,704FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US