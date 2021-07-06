Joining ATKMB has given my career huge boost: Manvir

Adv.

Kolkata, July 5 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan striker Manvir Singh said on Monday that joining the Kolkata club from FC Goa ahead of the 2020/21 season had given his career a boost as he was always craving for more game time.

Manvir scored six goals and assisted in three as he helped ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) reach the final in what was their debut season in the ISL.

Donning India colours, he then scored against Oman to help the Igot Stimac-coached side earn a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Dubai in March this year.

“It was a really good (ISL) season for us and for me, I was really hungry for more game time and when the ATKMB management came to me with the offer, they had a plan for me. They told me how the coach was considering me in his scheme of things and it was not a very difficult decision to make,” said the 25-year-old who is preparing for the AFC Cup challenge in Group D (South Zone).

Manvir said he was not expecting to make such an impact for ATKMB and that he was only aiming to give his 100 per cent during the season.

“I had not imagined that. Honestly, I don’t think on those lines, I just want to give my 100 per cent every time I step on to the field. I am very happy with my goals and I’ll try to help my team even more in the upcoming season but it’s not only the goals or assists that make me happy, I also want to lift trophies with ATKMB.”

Pointing out that coach Antonio Lopez Habas had played a major role in his success at ATKMB, Manvir said, “Our Spanish coach has really helped me. I don’t want to take away anything from all the other coaches I have trained with but Habas sir really believed in me and pushed me every day to bring out the best in me.”

The striker added that the presence of top players such as Roy Krishna, David Williams and Marcelo Pereira had helped improve his performance.

“They are top-class players, one of the best in the league. It makes my job very easy. Not only in the game but off the field also. There is so much you learn from them. They have been very helpful to me, always encouraging and motivating me and the other players.”

–IANS

akm/