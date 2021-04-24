Jongwe rattles Pakistan as Zimbabwe win

Adv.

Harare, April 23 (IANS) Right-arm pacer Luke Jongwe took four wickets, including that of the dangerous Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, to help Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan by 19 runs in the second T20 International and level the series 1-1 on Friday.

In a low-scoring match, where the home team could score only 118 for nine in the allotted 20 overs, Zimbabwe bundled out the visitors for 99 runs to register their maiden T20I win against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe crawled to 118 thanks mainly to the efforts of opener Tinasha Kamunhukamwe, who scored 34 off 40 deliveries. All the Pakistan bowlers were miserly in giving away runs with Mohammad Hasnain taking two wickets for 19 runs, while Haris Rauf conceded just 10 runs in his three overs.

Chasing 119 to win, Pakistan were bowled out for 99 on the penultimate ball. Babar Azam top-scored with a 45-ball 41, while Danish Aziz was the other notable run-getter scoring 22 off 24 balls.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 118 for 9 in 20 overs (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 34; Mohammad Hasnain 2-19, Danish Aziz 2-29) beat Pakistan 99 in 19.5 over (Babar Azam 41, Danish Aziz 22; Luke Jongwe 4-18, Ryan Burl 2-21) by 19 runs.

–IANS

