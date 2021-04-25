Jongwe's old tweet on IPL goes viral after Pak heroics

Adv.

Harare, April 24 (IANS) Zimbabwean Luke Jongwe’s dreams of playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) could soon come true after the right-arm pace bowler took four for 18 in 3.5 overs to lead his team to its first-ever win over Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

A day after he picked four Pakistan batsmen, including big fish Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam, a four year old tweet surfaced on social media in which Jongwe says he wants to play IPL.

“One day I will play IPL ..#ticktok,” he wrote on his twitter handle on April 26, 2017.

The tweet went viral on Saturday after going unnoticed for four years.

Thanks to his spell on Friday, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs after dismissing them for just 99.

“I just want to thank Almighty for this game and my teammates as well as coach. It got difficult to bat later on in the innings and I just kept varying the pace, something that I’m good at,” said Jongwe.

His ability to change pace may make him a top draw for IPL next year if he puts up similar good performances.

Apart from his tweet, Jongwe’s celebration too went viral as he was seen holding a shoe to his ear like a phone.

“I tried copying it from [Tabraiz] Shamsi of South Africa,” he explained his celebration style.

No wonder, Proteas left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi, who is the world No. 1 bowler in T20I rankings, was amused.

“Haha this is cool…. gotta have some fun and enjoy yourself abit while playing this beautiful game,” wrote Shamsi on his twitter handle while quote-tweeting a video of his celebration.

Jongwe responded by calling him brother from across the border.

“Brother from across the border,” tweeted Jongwe.

–IANS

kh/