Joseph, Gowri win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2022 titles

Kochi, Dec 4 (IANS) Kerala’s Joseph E.J. and Gowri bagged the coveted marathon crowns at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2022, here on Sunday.

Making the most of an enjoyable route on a cool morning, Joseph comfortably tackled the 42.2 kilometres in 3:00.55. He was followed home by Benson C.B. (3:04.18) and Shinu R. (3:12.59) to bag the other top honours.

Among women, Gowri covered the same distance in 4:31.21 to emerge victorious. Trupti Katkar (4:44.11) and Mary Joshy (4:51.25) took the second and third positions.

“I congratulate all the runners who have participated in this edition of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon. The energy of the crowd here in Kochi has made it even more popular, with a considerable amount of women participation,” cricket icon and brand ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Sachin Tendulkar, said.

Tendulkar, who flagged off the marathon, organised by Soles of Cochin, said that he missed Parameswaran this time who had passed away just a couple of months back at the age of 106.

“I am mentioning his name as I remember him participating in the marathon in 2017 when he was 101 years old,” he said.

In all, over 4,000 turned up to compete in the different formats, including over 1,000 women. Close to 1,700 represented different corporate entities, each vying to win honours for their respective companies.

The year also saw one of the city’s largest hospitals (Lisie Hospital) send a large contingent made up of staff and patients. There were several underprivileged children among the lot too, who were coached free of charge by Joby Michael, a physical education teacher at a polytechnic.

The half-marathon was equally competitive, with Sajith K.M (1:21.11) walking away with the honours among men. Martin Robin (1:25.58) and Mohammad Vasil (1:34.58) won the other positions on the podium.

Among women, Minna Likhin was the fastest, winning the title in 2:00.54). Asha N.S (2:01.05) and Susha Suresh (2:03.09) finished second and third, respectively.

