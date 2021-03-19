ADVERTISEMENT
Jr and cadet girls' wrestling nationals starts in Bellary

By Glamsham Bureau
Bellary, March 19 (IANS) The junior women’s and cadet girls’ National Wrestling Championships started on Friday at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka. The top age-group tournament in the country will see over 500 wrestlers from 26 units competing on three mats inside the state-of-the-art Combat Sport Centre at IIS, a 62mx62m column free indoor arena.

Grapplers will compete in 20 weight categories across the three days of competition. Each weight class will awarded gold, silver and two bronze medals. Among the wrestlers headlining the event would be cadet World Champion Komal, Youth Olympic silver medallist Simran from Delhi and former cadet World Championship medallist Sonika Hooda, who will be representing Haryana.

The institute, spread over 42 acres in Bellary, Karnataka, has previously hosted the Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships and has also been the base for the Boxing Federation of India’s elite men’s and women’s national camps.

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is present in Bellary for the event, welcomed the initiative to host the nationals at the IIS. “We are pleased that corporates like JSW are coming forward to host the nationals. The IIS facility is very impressive and professionally run, and this will undoubtedly be a very good experience for all the participating wrestlers,” he said.

Schedule:

Friday, March 19

9.30 am – 1 pm: Qualifications and Repechages

Cadet – 40 kg, 49 kg, 53 kg and 61 kg

Junior – 50 kg, 59 kg and 76 kg

3 pm – 6 pm: Finals and Award Ceremonies

Cadet – 40 kg, 49 kg, 53 kg and 61 kg

Junior – 50 kg, 59 kg and 76 kg

Saturday, March 20

9.30 am – 1 pm: Qualifications and Repechages

Cadet – 43 kg, 46 kg, 65 kg and 69 kg

Junior – 53 kg, 57 kg, 68 kg and 72 kg

3 pm – 6 pm: Finals and Award Ceremonies

Cadet – 43 kg, 46 kg, 65 kg and 69 kg

Junior – 53 kg, 57 kg, 68 kg and 72 kg

Sunday, March 21

9.30 am – 1 pm: Qualifications and Repechages

Cadet – 57 kg and 73 kg

Junior – 55 kg, 62 kg and 65 kg

3 pm – 6 pm: Finals and Award Ceremonies

Cadet – 57 kg and 73 kg

Junior – 55 kg, 62 kg and 65 kg

–IANS

rkm/bg

