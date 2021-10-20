Jr Hockey World Cup: India men in easy group, to start off against France

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Defending champions India have been placed in an easy four-team Pool B along with Canada, France, and Poland — a replacement for England who withdrew citing Covid-19 issues — in the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup to be held at Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5.

India will open their campaign against France on November 24 and will take on Canada the next day. The hosts will wind up their schedule in the preliminary league phase with a match against Poland on November 27.

The 16 teams in the fray have been divided into four groups of four teams each with Pool A comprising Belgium, South Africa, Malaysia, and Chile; Pool B has India, Canada, France, and Poland while Pool C is made up of the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, and the United States. Pool D comprises Germany, Argentina, Pakistan, and Egypt.

The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the knockout quarterfinals which will be held on December 1. The semifinals will be played on December 3 and the final on December 5.

The matches in Bhubaneswar will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and As of now the Odisha government seems inclined to allow 30 percent spectators in the stadium.

In the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in South Africa, starting on December 5 at Potchefstroom, India are in Pool C along with Argentina, Japan, and Russia. Pool A comprises the Netherlands, South Korea, Ireland, and Zimbabwe while Pool B is made up of England, Belgium, Canada, and Uruguay. Pool D comprises Germany, Spain, the United States, and hosts South Africa.

The Indian junior women’s team will open its campaign against Russia on December 6.

The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the quarterfinals which will be held on December 12 while the semifinals will be played on December 14 and the final on December 16.

–IANS

bsk/akm