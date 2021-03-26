ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Jr women's academy hockey: SAI, Madhya Pradesh in final

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will clash in the final of the 1st Junior Women’s Academy National Championship here on Friday.

In the first semi-final match on Thursday, the SAI Academy overpowered Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 6-0 to advance to the final. Sanjna Horo (5th minute, 34th), Poonam Mundu (19th, 47th), Hina Bano (20th) and Bhavani Madugula (58th) scored the goals for the winners.

In the second semi-final match, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scored out a 2-1 win over Khalsa Hockey Academy of Amritsar. Khalsa academy and Madhya Pradesh entered the contest as the highest and second highest scoring teams of the competition respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, goals were at a premium in this closely fought encounter. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scored two quick-fire goals in the second quarter through Nirupama Thounoujam Devi (27th) and Hritika Singh (28th). Taranpreet Kaur (45th) pulled one goal back for Khalsa Hockey Academy to make the last quarter an intense affair, but Madhya Pradesh held on to their advantage.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre will face Khalsa Hockey Academy of Amritsar for the third position at 4:30 pm on Friday while the final will start at 6:30 pm.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSrikanth, Saina, Ira in quarters of Orleans Masters badminton
Next articleJharkhand win 11th Sub-Junior Men's National Hockey title
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

SAI Academy win sub-junior women's academy hockey title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 5-4 via penalty shootout,...
Read more
Sports

Jharkhand win 11th Sub-Junior Men's National Hockey title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jind (Haryana), March 25 (IANS) Jharkhand beat Haryana 3-1 via penalty shootout to clinch the 11th Sub-Junior Men's National Championship hockey title here...
Read more
Sports

Women's academy hockey semi-finals on Thursday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) In the semi-finals of the 1st Junior Women's Academy National Championship here on Thursday, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates