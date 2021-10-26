Junior national hockey: Raja Karan, MP Academy to meet in final

- Advertisement -

Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) Raja Karan Hockey Academy will take on Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the final of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 after they won their respective semi-final matches with ease here on Tuesday.

In the first semi-final, Raja Karan Hockey Academy edged out Namdhari XI 5-3 in a thriller to reach the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Lovepreet Singh (21′, 33′, 60′) bagged a fine hat-trick, while Agyapal (12′) and Mahakdeep Singh (16′) contributed a goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Whereas Mokhram (34′, 45′) netted twice and Captain Rajinder Singh (36′) scored a goal for Namdhari XI.

In the second semi-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 6-2 win against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Haider Ali (30′, 57′) and Rajat (33′, 58′) registered a brace each, while Himanshu (19′), and Shreyas Dhupe (48′) scored a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Akashdeep Singh (11′) and Jashanpreet Singh (54′) were the goalscorers for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

While Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will clash in the final, the 3rd/4th Place match will be played between Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Namdhari XI on Wednesday.

–IANS

bsk