Junior women hockey: Amritsar's Khalsa Academy score big win

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhubaneswar, March 20 (IANS) Khalsa Hockey Academy of Amritsar, Salute Hockey Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy, and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre all registered wins with a clean sheet on day four of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship on Saturday.

In Pool C, Khalsa Hockey Academy registered their second win of the competition, defeating Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 12-0. Taranpreet Kaur (1st minute, 5th, 18th, 60th) and captain Simranjeet Kaur (2nd, 28th, 39th, 48th) starred with four goals each while Sneha Sabharwal (13th, 53rd, 55th) and Sukhpreet Kaur (33rd) also got on the score sheet.

In Pool A, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre scored an emphatic 9-0 victory over Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta. Kamla Singh (16th, 35th, 50th), Tanu Kishan (11th, 49th), Neha Lakra (25th, 59th), Nikita Toppo (4th) and Dipimonika Toppo (23rd) got on the score sheet for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Pool D match, SAI-Academy earned a 6-0 win over RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy with goals from Hina Bano (3rd, 6th), Pooja Yadav (13th, 26th), Poonam Mundu (9th) and Bhavani Madugula (57th).

In a Pool C encounter, Salute Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 6-0. Captain Rajbala led the charge with three goals to her name (7th, 15th, 47th) while Mamta (33rd, 37th) and Pooja (59th) also found the net.

In Pool D, Monishka’s two goals (32nd, 52nd) secured a 2-0 win for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy over Ghumahera Riser’s Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/