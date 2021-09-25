Just strive to be competitive, says Bravo after match-winning display

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Sep 25 (IANS) One of the main reasons for Chennai Super Kings’ commanding performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday evening was the incisive bowling by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who after an unimpressive India leg, was on song in Sharjah on Friday, guiding his side to a six-0wicket win with 11 balls remaining.

Even as skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni strategised his bowling keeping in mind the dew factor, Bravo, who became only the second cricketer to play 500 T20 matches with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 final recently, said his variations did the trick for CSK against the Virat Kohli-led side.

Bravo returned figures of 3/24, taking the prized wicket of a well-set Kohli on 53 and then getting rid of the dangerous Australian Glenn Maxwell to put the brakes on RCB.

Bravo, who was adjudged man of the match for his effort said he was only trying to be as competitive as possible knowing well it was a great opportunity to put his team in a stronger position on the points table.

“I just strive to be competitive. IPL is the toughest competition in the world. Some days it works for me, some days it doesn’t. But the pride and love I have for this game keeps me going. RCB are a big side, and Virat is a very good player, so important wicket. Wanted to just keep it simple,” said Bravo, who had to exit IPL 2020 in the middle of the team’s poor run after hurting his groin in his side’s match against Delhi Capitals.

On Friday, he said that he used all the bowling variations in his repertoire to get the better of the RCB batters.

“Variations, yorkers, slower balls…just stuck to my basics. Today I bowled around the wicket and wide yorkers, leg stump yorkers. That gets the batters thinking which way the ball will go. It’s all about keeping myself healthy,” added Bravo, who had managed to take only three wickets and score 20-odd runs in four matches during the India leg of IPL 2021.

