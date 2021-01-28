ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Juve ease past SPAL to set up Inter clash in Coppa Italia

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Rome, Jan 28 (IANS) Juventus have moved into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Serie B side SPAL, with four different players on target.

The Bianconeri will go on to face Inter Milan, who knocked out city rivals AC Milan 2-1 on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday evening, the Old Lady rested talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and made sweeping changes to the starting line-up, as Gianluigi Buffon, who celebrates his 43rd birthday on Thursday, started in goal, while Matthijs de Ligt started for the first time since recovering from Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alvaro Morata put Juve ahead in the 16th minute with a penalty, and Gianluca Frabotta doubled the lead with a volley from Dejan Kulusevski’s assist in the 33rd minute.

Juventus extended the lead with Kulusevski’s daisy-cutter in the second-half, before Federico Chiesa sealed the win with a mazy run in stoppage time.

In the day’s earlier fixture, Aleksei Miranchuk’s winner helped 10-man Atalanta edge past Lazio in a 3-2 thriller. The Dea will now face either Napoli or Spezia in the semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleErica Fernandes charms us in black outfit!
Next articleVaani Kapoor: I hope this is the year of big-screen entertainers
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

1 billion iPhones now active on Earth, says Apple

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The active installed base of iPhones has reached a new all-time high, surpassing 1 billion devices globally, the...
Read more
Technology

Samsung retains top spot in global smartphone market in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) South Korean major Samsung has retained the top spot in the global Smartphone market in 2020 with shipping...
Read more
News

Vaani Kapoor: I hope this is the year of big-screen entertainers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor was last seen on screen in the 2019 blockbuster War, and is all set to be...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

IANS - 0
Dhaka, Jan 28 (IANS) Former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has been named in the selection panel of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).A meeting among...

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

Sheffield United stun Man United in Premier League

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021